'Man Of Peace' Trump Won't Fund Ukraine If Elected President, Says Viktor Orbán: 'He Will Not Give A Penny'

In a recent revelation, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has stated that former U.S. President Donald Trump plans to stop all financial aid to Ukraine if he is victorious in the next U.S. presidential election. This announcement has significant implications for the ongoing conflict in the region.

What Happened: After a meeting with Donald Trump, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced that Trump intends to halt financial assistance to Ukraine if he wins the upcoming U.S. election, reported Politico.

“He will not give a penny in the Ukraine-Russia war,” said Orbán, according to the report. “Therefore, the war will end, because it is obvious that Ukraine can not stand on its own feet."

The conversation between Trump and Orbán took place last Friday at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. U.S. President Joe Biden has expressed disapproval of the summit, which Orbán described as encompassing “a wide range of issues.”

Orbán commended Trump, labeling him a “man of peace,” and indicated that Trump’s potential policies could quickly resolve the Ukrainian conflict. He stressed that without American financial and military aid, which he believes Europe cannot sustain on its own, the war would likely come to an end.

Trump, known for his skepticism about NATO, is currently ahead in the Republican presidential primary and surpassing Biden in polls in crucial swing states. Orbán, who has publicly supported Trump’s candidacy and kept in touch with Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been a vocal critic of further assistance to Kyiv.

Why It Matters: Trump’s meeting with Orbán at Mar-a-Lago, as detailed in a Benzinga report, drew sharp criticism from President Biden, who labeled Trump as “dangerous” and a threat to democracy. Earlier, Biden had slammed Trump’s discussions with Orbán, emphasizing a future focused on defending democracy.

The meeting with the Hungarian leader was seen as a continuation of Trump’s efforts to maintain his influence within the conservative movement.

Orbán’s endorsement of Trump’s potential return to power aligns with his own political stance against NATO expansion and aid to Ukraine. This stance was evident as early as October 2022, when Orbán, a key ally of Putin, suggested that Trump could be the one to end the war in Ukraine.

