Anti-Trump Lawyer Donates $900K To Biden Campaign Amid Fears Of Ex-President Expanding Powers In Potential Second-Term

Loading... Loading...

George Conway, a prominent lawyer and vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, is set to lead a fundraiser for President Joe Biden‘s re-election campaign.

What Happened: Conway, who gained popularity for his anti-Trump tweets, will be the main attraction at a fundraiser for Biden in Washington, D.C., on April 24, reported Axios.

This marks Conway’s first major pro-Biden event.

Conway, who is divorced from former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, has made a significant financial contribution to the Biden Victory Fund, donating the maximum amount of $929,600. The event’s minimum donation is $500.

See Also: Dogecoin Mirrors 2018-2021 Patterns: Crypto Analyst Says ‘DOGE Could Be At The Very Beginning Of A Massive Parabolic Bull Run’

The fundraiser is being organized by Melissa Moss, a prominent strategic consultant in Washington, and her husband, Jonathan Silver, with assistance from Susan Brophy.

Why It Matters: Conway’s decision to publicly support Biden is significant given his history as a vocal critic of Trump. Earlier this year, Conway suggested that Trump’s mental health may be deteriorating amid mounting legal challenges and his re-election campaign.

Conway’s fundraiser for Biden comes at a time when the former president is currently dealing with legal challenges on both federal and state levels, across different places like New York City, Washington, Atlanta, Florida, and Georgia. Despite the allegations, he continues to assert his innocence, describing the cases as a “witch hunt.”

This comes amid concerns about Trump's intentions if reelected, with former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci recently warning about Trump's plans to expand his executive powers.

According to Real Clear Politics, at the national level, Trump held 46.6% support among voters, While Biden trailed with 45.8% support.

Read Next: Trump’s Niece Says Ex-President’s ‘Scheme Might Already Be Backfiring’ After TMTG Stock Plunge Erodes His Net Worth

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.