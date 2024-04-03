Shopify To Rally Around 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Loading...
- Gordon Haskett cut the price target for Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR from $150 to $140. Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Dollar Tree shares fell 0.9% to close at $134.73 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan increased the price target for SLM Corporation SLM from $20 to $22. JP Morgan analyst Richard Shane maintained a Neutral rating. SLM shares fell 0.8% to close at $21.16 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Gordon Haskett slashed Five Below, Inc. FIVE price target from $210 to $200. Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom downgraded the stock from Buy to Accumulate. Five Below shares fell 4.3% to close at $171.13 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan raised the price target for American Express Company AXP from $214 to $240. JP Morgan analyst Richard Shane maintained an Overweight rating. American Express shares fell 0.9% to close at $225.53 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities boosted Garmin Ltd. GRMN price target from $120 to $165. B of A Securities analyst Ronald Epstein maintained a Neutral rating. Garmin shares fell 1.1% to close at $145.74 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird increased Shopify Inc. SHOP price target from $85 to $87. Baird analyst Colin Sebastian maintained an Outperform rating. Shopify shares fell 0.1% to close at $78.12 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target for PVH Corp. PVH from $155 to $140. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained an Outperform rating. PVH shares fell 22.2% to close at $108.68 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Canaccord Genuity cut Nuvei Corporation NVEI price target from $40 to $34. Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Nuvei shares fell 0.5% to close at $32.26 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN price target from $160 to $230. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Kyle Voigt maintained a Market Perform rating. Coinbase shares fell 2.5% to close at $245.84 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HSBC cut Globant S.A. GLOB price target from $275 to $270. HSBC analyst Phani Kanumuri maintained a Buy rating. Globant shares fell 2% to close at $197.72 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
