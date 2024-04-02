Hillary Clinton Blasts Trump For Appointing Judges That Overturned Legal Abortion: 'We're Witnessing The Fallout' Now In Florida And Across The Country

Loading... Loading...

Former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, has drawn attention to the repercussions of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, a decision she attributes to former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: On Monday, Clinton took to X, formerly Twitter, to express her concerns about the fallout from the reversal of Roe v. Wade. She pointed out that the effects are being felt not just in Florida, but across the nation. The tweet read: “Trump nominated the justices needed to overturn Roe v. Wade. In Florida—and across the country—we’re witnessing the fallout.”

Clinton’s tweet comes in the wake of a series of controversial decisions and statements linked to Trump’s administration and its stance on reproductive rights.

Why It Matters: Florida’s Supreme Court upheld a 15-week abortion ban, allowing a subsequent six-week ban to follow soon. Floridians will vote in November on whether abortion rights should be protected in the state constitution. This could mobilize liberal voters in a swing state, impacting the upcoming election dynamics between President Biden and former President Trump, reported BBC.

The landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which safeguarded the reproductive rights of millions of women, was overturned during Trump’s tenure. This move has been criticized by many, including Vice President Kamala Harris, who expressed her outrage at Trump’s pride in the decision.

Furthermore, Trump’s administration has been linked to a controversial ruling in Alabama that could limit access to in vitro fertilization.

Biden has pledged to restore Roe v. Wade if reelected, as he stated during his State of the Union address.

