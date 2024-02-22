Trump Linked To Alabama's Controversial IVF Ruling By Biden Campaign: 'Disregard for Women's Ability To Make Decisions Is Outrageous'

Loading... Loading...

The reelection campaign of President Joe Biden is pointing fingers at former President Donald Trump for the recent Alabama Supreme Court ruling that could limit access to in vitro fertilization.

What Happened: The Alabama ruling has sparked a nationwide scramble among Republicans to clarify their position on IVF, a procedure widely accepted by Americans. The Biden campaign sees this as a significant political opportunity to pin the blame on Trump, reported Politico.

Kevin Munoz, spokesperson for Biden's campaign, issued a statement accusing Trump of being responsible for the current reproductive rights restrictions in the South and other regions. This comes ahead of a speech Trump is scheduled to give to conservative Christian broadcasters in Nashville, Tennessee.

Following the Supreme Court ruling, which Trump has claimed credit for, Tennessee has banned nearly all abortions, except when a woman's life is in danger. Munoz stated that in Alabama, couples struggling with fertility are being unjustly denied the right to start a family.

Biden took to X, formerly Twitter, to say that the “court in Alabama has put access to some fertility treatments at risk for families desperately trying to get pregnant.”

Several Republican governors have tried to sidestep the Alabama court decision while defending IVF during interviews at POLITICO's Governors Summit on Thursday. Trump has yet to comment on the Alabama ruling and access to IVF.

The Biden campaign is linking Trump's plans for a second term to policy proposals from The Heritage Foundation's "Project 2025," which calls for heavy restrictions on reproductive rights. However, the Trump campaign has warned that this project does not represent his platform.

Why It Matters: This is not the first time the Biden administration has blamed Trump for restrictions on reproductive rights. This month, Biden met Amanda Zurawski, a woman who nearly lost her life due to the abortion ban in Texas, and blamed Trump for her ordeal. Biden described her experience as "barbaric" and laid the blame at the feet of Trump.

In January, Vice President Kamala Harris also held Trump accountable for the Supreme Court reversing the landmark decision of Roe v. Wade, connecting the introduction of new stringent abortion laws to his actions. Harris argued that Trump relishes his involvement in the new stringent abortion laws.

Back in 2022, Biden had warned that the overturning of Roe v. Wade would lead to a loss of Constitutional rights for Americans. Benzinga reported that Biden had called it a "very solemn moment."

