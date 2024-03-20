Trump 'Openly Talks' About His Pride In Overturning Roe V. Wade, Says Kamala Harris: 'How Dare He'

Loading... Loading...

Kamala Harris, the Vice President of the United States, has criticized former President Donald Trump for his pride in overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which has impacted the reproductive rights of millions of women across the country.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Harris took to X, formerly Twitter, to express her disapproval of Trump’s stance on the reversal of Roe v. Wade. She accused him of being proud of depriving women of their right to choose and reducing their rights compared to previous generations.

Why It Matters: This post follows Harris’s previous public statements blaming Trump for the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade. She has linked the introduction of new stringent abortion laws to his actions.

The reversal of Roe v. Wade has sparked nationwide debates and controversies. The Biden administration has been vocal about its disapproval of the decision, linking it to Trump’s influence. The administration has also connected Trump to the controversial Alabama Supreme Court ruling that could limit access to in vitro fertilization.

President Joe Biden has pledged to restore Roe v. Wade if reelected and if a Congress supporting abortion rights is elected in November.

The ongoing debate on reproductive rights is expected to be a key issue in the upcoming elections, with the Biden administration and Trump continuing to express opposing views.

