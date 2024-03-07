Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden committed to restoring the federal right to abortion during his State of the Union address on Thursday, if more Congress members supporting abortion rights are elected in November, and he is reelected.

What Happened: Biden said, “If Americans send me a Congress that supports the right to choose, I promise you, I will restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land again.”

See Also: Biden Vs. Trump: President Retakes Lead In 2024 Election Poll For First Time Since January

He also criticized former President Donald Trump, who has gloated about his role in the Supreme Court’s 2022 overturning of Roe v. Wade, the historic decision that established a nationwide right to abortion. Trump had nominated three of the conservative justices who voted against Roe.

Biden continued, “Clearly, those bragging about overturning Roe v. Wade have no clue about the power of women in America.”

He indicated that the power of women was evident when reproductive freedom won on the ballot in 2022 and 2023, and predicted it will do so again in 2024. "They found out though when reproductive freedom was on the ballot and won in 2022, 2023, and they will find out again in 2024."

Why It Matters: The issue of abortion rights has been a contentious one in the U.S. political landscape. In 2022, the court struck down the 1973 decision that said the Constitution would generally protect a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion.

Trump had previously claimed credit for the Supreme Court's decision reversal on abortion, asserting that he had given the anti-abortion community "the power of negotiation."

The Supreme Court’s decision was met with strong opposition from the Biden administration, with the President calling it a “very solemn moment” and emphasizing the need for voters to make their voices heard.

Recently, Vice President Kamala Harris also publicly held former President Trump accountable for the Supreme Court’s decision, connecting the introduction of new stringent abortion laws to his actions. “By inference, he is proud that women have been deprived of fundamental freedoms to make decisions about their own body; by inference, proud that doctors are being penalized and criminalized for providing health care, proud that women are silently suffering because they don’t have access to the health care they need,” Harris said.

Photo by Trevor Bexon on Shutterstock

Read Next: Elon Musk-Mark Cuban War Of Words Escalates After Shark Tank Host Backs Biden: ’24 Karat D****e’

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.