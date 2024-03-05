Bitcoin To Hit $150K By Year-End, Says Fundstrat's Tom Lee: '...A Beeline Back Towards Its Long-Term Trend Line'; Apple's iPhone Sales Dip 24% in China, Falls to Fourth Place Behind Vivo and Huawei - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

Loading...
Crypto
- Bitcoin’s Rally Captures El Salvador President Nayib Bukele’s Attention, Holds The Line With Memes
- Bitcoin Could Hit $200K This Year, Says Bitwise CIO: ‘There’s Too Much Demand And Not Enough Supply’
- Gold Bull Peter Schiff Raises Red Flag For BTC Rally: ‘If I Was Long Bitcoin, I Would Be Worried About This Divergence’
- Crypto Analyst Sees Dogecoin Reaching Half A Dollar Soon, Says ‘DOGE Has Plenty More Left In The Tank’
- Shiba Inu Hits $26B In Market Cap, Surpasses Corporate Giants Zoom, MicroStrategy, Snap, And eBay
- Tesla Bear Wonders If Wall Street Is Looking For ‘New Narrative’ Of Energy Hype Because EV Giant’s Stock Price Is ‘Too High’
- Can Bitcoin Reach $300K? Tether Co-Founder Predicts The ‘Sentiment-Driven Token’ Could Surge 350% Higher
- Crypto Vs AI: If You Invested $1000 In Bitcoin, Shiba Inu And Super Micro At The End Of Last Year, Which Would’ve Given Better Returns?
- NFTs Make A Comeback: Pixelated Artwork Fetches Staggering $16M In Ethereum
- Dogecoin Is Killing Shiba Inu On Google Trends And This Time With No Help From Elon Musk
- Bitcoin To Hit $150K By Year-End, Says Fundstrat’s Tom Lee: ‘…A Beeline Back Towards Its Long-Term Trend Line’
US Markets
- Why Paymentus Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
- Fear & Greed Index Remains In ‘Extreme Greed’ Zone; S&P 500 Falls From Record High
- Former Trump Aide Says Biden’s Victory Will Be Good For Bitcoin And ‘For The Markets’
- Bank Of America Raises S&P 500 Price Target To 5,400, Warns Of Near-Term Pullback
US Politics
- Alvin Bragg Turned ‘Blind Eye’ To ‘Admitted And Repeated Perjury’ Of Former Trump Lawyer, Says Ex-President’s Attorney
- Donald Trump Emerges Victorious In North Dakota GOP Presidential Caucuses, Setting Stage For March 5 ‘Super Tuesday’
World Politics
- China Boosts Military Spending By 7.2% Amid Anti-Corruption Probe, Vows To Deter Taiwan ‘Separatist Activities’
World Economy
- EUR/USD Shows Strength Amid Anticipation Of Key Events
- Xi Jinping’s China Sets Ambitious 2024 Growth Target Of 5%, Vows To ‘Transform’ Economy
Tech
- Apple’s iPhone Sales Dip 24% in China, Falls to Fourth Place Behind Vivo and Huawei
- Android Auto Has A New Parking Policy: Apps Get Locked Until You Are Parked
- What’s Going On With Phunware Shares After Donald Trump Wins In Multiple Republican Caucuses?
- Gene Munster Predicts Apple AI $33B A Year Opportunity, Draws Comparisons To This Stock From 2022
- Reached Location But Still Searching For Entrance? Google Maps Might Soon Show It To You
- Apple To Pay $14M For iPhone Slowdown: Eligible Canadian Users Can Get Up To $150 From ‘Batterygate’ Settlement
- ChatGPT Now Speaks With New ‘Read Aloud’ Feature, But Is It Enough? Users Ask ‘Where’s GPT-4.5 Or GPT-5?’
- Goodbye To Car DJ Battles: Apple’s SharePlay Democratizes CarPlay Music With iOS 17
Electric Vehicle
- Toyota Revs Up EV Game: Shifts Gears With Full Ownership Of PEVE For Expanded Battery Production
- Tesla’s Challenges Mount in Europe with Arson Incident and Expansion Setbacks
- Tesla Stock Set For Another Session Of Losses Today? What’s Happening Premarket
- NIO Surpasses Q4 Earnings Expectations, Eyes Growth With New Electric Flagship Launch
- Is Rivian’s R2 Faster And Better Than Tesla’s Model Y? Leaked Specs Reveal Key Details — And Starting Price Too
- Nikola Appoints Former GM Exec Thomas Okray As New CFO
Consumer
Communication
- Instagram DMs Just Got Better: Edit Messages, Pin Chats, And More In Latest Update
- Elon Musk Sued By Former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, Others For $128M In Severance Pay: ‘Doesn’t Pay His Bills’
Industrial
Healthcare
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Q4 Results
- Novo Nordisk Says Famed Diabetes Medicine Ozempic Reduces Risk Of Kidney Disease Progression, Data Shows
Financial
- Over $4M Bet On Citi Trends? Check Out These 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Arrow Financial Acquires Berkshire Bank Branch In Whitehall, New York
Image via Shutterstock
