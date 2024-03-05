Crypto Analyst Sees Dogecoin Reaching Half A Dollar Soon, Says 'DOGE Has Plenty More Left In The Tank'

Loading... Loading...

Pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst Kaleo suggested that Dogecoin DOGE/USD has more room to grow.

What Happened: Kaleo in a tweet on X said, "Just a reminder anon – $DOGE has plenty more left in the tank."

At the time of reporting, Dogecoin’s trading price stands at $0.19, bringing its market capitalization to $25.9 billion, a 100% climb over the past week.

The chart shared by Kaleo shows that Dogecoin has more potential than its current value, predicting that it will reach as high as $0.67.

Loading... Loading...

See More: Dogecoin HODLERs Are Beating Shiba Inu With 57% Landing In Profits, IntoTheBlock Data Reveals

Why It Matters: Last week, Kaleo expressed a steady confidence in the meme coin. The analyst tweeted, “Slowly but surely the dog will continue to run.”

This comes as Dogecoin has seen a spike in public interest, surpassing its rival Shiba Inu SHIB/USD in Google Trend searches.

Data from Google Trends shows that interest in Dogecoin soared, hitting a score of 76, while interest in Shiba Inu lagged at a score of 30.

Another pseudonymous crypto analyst Altcoin Sherpa, also shared an optimistic stance on Dogecoin, suggesting a strategy for potential investors. “Its not a very creative or fast trade but $doge is eventually going to do crazy #s this cycle. It won’t outperform other memes given MC but you probably make 4x your money if you buy and sell on the giga pump. Buy now and go into a coma and sell when this moons.”

The rise in Dogecoin's price comes with an all-time high in futures open interest, reaching $1.4 billion.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.18, up 10.03% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Here’s How Much You Should Invest In Shiba Inu Today For A $1M Payday If SHIB Hits 1 Cent?