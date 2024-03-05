Goodbye To Car DJ Battles: Apple's SharePlay Democratizes CarPlay Music With iOS 17

Loading... Loading...

Tired of the endless squabbles over who controls the music during car rides? Apple's iOS 17 has seemingly rolled out a solution.

What Happened: Apple’s iOS 17 includes a feature that allows passengers to control the music played through CarPlay. This feature, called SharePlay, was announced during WWDC 2023.

Passengers have two options to join a SharePlay session: they can either tap a notification on their iPhone or scan a QR code. However, before hosting a session there are two things users need to keep in mind.

First, for the driver to participate, they need an iPhone running iOS 17 or newer and must also be subscribed to Apple Music.

Second, passengers need to have an iPhone with iOS 17 or later, but having an Apple Music subscription is not necessary.

How To Host A SharePlay Session In CarPlay

Step I: Start playing music from your iPhone using CarPlay.

Step II: Passengers’ iPhones display a notification on the Lock Screen, inviting them to join the SharePlay session.

Step III: Upon tapping “Connect” on their Lock Screen, the driver receives a notification within CarPlay.

Step IV: Tap a passenger's name, then tap approve to allow the passenger to choose and stream music from your iPhone.

How To Use A QR Code To Join A SharePlay Session

Passengers also have the option to join a SharePlay session via Bluetooth by scanning a QR code.

Step I: Within the Now Playing screen on CarPlay, locate and tap the SharePlay button. A QR code will be displayed on the CarPlay screen.

Step II: Request a passenger to open the Camera app on their iPhone and aim it at the QR code.

Step III: A button will appear below the image of the QR code on their iPhone, enabling them to request a connection to the SharePlay session. The passenger will then have to tap the button, and select “Connect.”

Step IV: The driver now needs to tap the checkmark button on the CarPlay screen to grant permission for the passenger to join.

How To Use QR Code To Add More Passengers

A passenger using SharePlay to manage music in a car can also extend invitations to other passengers while the driver remains focused on the road.

Step I: Within the Music app, navigate to Now Playing, then locate and tap the SharePlay button. This action will reveal the SharePlay window, displaying all participants along with a QR code for session access.

Step II: Request a passenger to activate the Camera app on their iPhone and direct it towards the QR code. Once scanned, a button will appear below the code. Instruct them to tap it, then select “Connect.”

Step III: The third step requires the driver to tap the checkmark button to authorize the passenger’s entry into the session.

How To Exit Or End The Session

To conclude or exit a SharePlay session while in the vehicle, passengers and drivers have distinct methods.

Passengers can terminate their participation by tapping the SharePlay button located at the bottom of the Now Playing interface, followed by selecting “Leave.”

Meanwhile, drivers can conclude the SharePlay session by tapping “End” directly on the CarPlay screen.

