Instagram DMs Just Got Better: Edit Messages, Pin Chats, And More In Latest Update

Meta Platforms Inc.‘s META Instagram is introducing new direct messaging (DM) features. The updates aim to enhance user connectivity and messaging experience.

What Happened: Instagram announced a series of new DM features that will enable users to have a more flexible and enjoyable messaging experience, the company revealed in a blog post on Monday.

The new features include the ability to edit messages within 15 minutes of sending, pinning chats to the top of the inbox, and toggling read receipts in DMs. Users can also save their favorite stickers, upgrade their replies, and personalize their chats with more themes.

These features are designed to make the messaging experience more convenient and enjoyable for users. The changes are expected to be rolled out gradually to all users over the coming weeks.

Why It Matters: The new DM features come at a time when Instagram is under scrutiny for its updates. In a report by Bloomberg in January, Instagram’s creator community expressed dissatisfaction with the platform’s frequent updates, which they felt led to clutter and confusion.

Moreover, the timing of these updates is interesting, given that Instagram is also working on a new feature that mimics Snapchat’s “Friends Map”. These updates could be part of a larger strategy by Meta Platforms to enhance Instagram’s functionality and user experience, potentially addressing some of the platform’s criticisms in recent months.

