Android Auto Has A New Parking Policy: Apps Get Locked Until You Are Parked

In an effort to promote safer driving, Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Android Auto has launched an update restricting access to certain apps while the vehicle is in motion.

What Happened: As reported by Tom’s Guide, the recently refreshed Android Auto version 11.4 will now alert users about the apps that can be used only when the car is parked. A small “P” icon will appear at the bottom right corner of such apps on the homepage, with gaming and video streaming apps reportedly exhibiting this icon more often.

This update comes in response to users previously reporting problems with Android Auto limiting access to specific apps unless parked or falsely identifying the vehicle as in motion. This new feature is anticipated to clarify the app limitations for users while driving, thereby preventing unnecessary attempts to access restricted apps.

In addition to restricting app usage, Android Auto v11.4 can now also abbreviate long text messages that can be audibly received while driving. As per 9to5Google, the aim is to lessen the risk of distraction by automatically summarizing lengthy texts or busy group chats. Users can choose to disable this text summarizing feature in their settings on their car’s display or phone.

Why It Matters: This new feature builds upon Google’s previous initiative to utilize artificial intelligence to summarize incoming messages for Android Auto users to reduce disruption from having multiple messages read out loud, especially in group chats.

Furthermore, this addition is part of a broader effort by Alphabet Inc. GOOG to enhance the user experience across Android devices, as announced in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The company is focusing on promoting seamless connectivity within the Android and Chromebook ecosystems and interoperability of Android devices with TVs and electric vehicles.

