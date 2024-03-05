ChatGPT Now Speaks With New 'Read Aloud' Feature, But Is It Enough? Users Ask 'Where's GPT-4.5 Or GPT-5?'

Loading... Loading...

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI has introduced a new feature for its AI chatbot, allowing it to read out its responses. However, this update has not been well-received by some users who were expecting more significant advancements.

What Happened: On Monday, OpenAI announced the new “Read Aloud” feature for ChatGPT, which can now read its responses in five different voice options. This feature is now available on both the web version of ChatGPT and the iOS and Android apps.

See Also: Perplexity AI Vs. ChatGPT Vs. Google Gemini: Which AI Chatbot Is The Best For You?

The Read Aloud feature can speak 37 languages and is compatible with both GPT-4 and GPT-3.5, according to The Verge. This feature showcases OpenAI’s multimodal capabilities, allowing the AI to read and respond through various mediums.

Despite the new feature, some users expressed their dissatisfaction on social media. One user took to X, formerly Twitter, and questioned the absence of GPT-4.5 or GPT-5. In contrast, another user was disappointed with this being OpenAI’s response to Claude 3, Anthropic's most powerful chatbot yet.

However, not all feedback was negative. Some users appreciated the new feature but also expressed their desire for more significant announcements, such as GPT-4.5/5 or access to Sora, OpenAI's AI-powered video generation model.

Here are some reactions:

Why It Matters: The introduction of the Read Aloud feature comes at a time when the AI landscape is witnessing intense competition.

Loading... Loading...

On the same as OpenAI, Anthropic, a company backed by Amazon and Google, unveiled Claude 3. As per the company, Claude 3 possesses “near-human” abilities.

"The Claude 3 models can power live customer chats, auto-completions, and data extraction tasks where responses must be immediate and in real-time.," Anthropic said.

Meanwhile, the release timeline for GPT 4.5 and GPT 5 are still under wraps, although there are several rumors circulating including the one about GPT 4.5 releasing by the end of this year.

Image Credits – Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Consumer Tech by following this link.

Read Next: The Hidden ChatGPT Trick: Being Nice Can Give Surprisingly Better Results

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.