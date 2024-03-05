Boeing And Spirit AeroSystems Under FAA Scrutiny For Quality Control Violations

Loading... Loading...

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has identified Boeing Co BA and its supplier Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc SPR for non-compliance with manufacturing quality control regulations.

What Happened: The FAA’s audit of the 737 MAX production line revealed several instances of non-compliance with manufacturing quality control requirements by Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems, Reuters reported.

The audit highlighted issues in Boeing’s manufacturing process control, parts handling and storage, and product control.

The FAA has not yet specified the corrective measures that Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems must undertake. However, the agency has shared a summary of its findings with the companies.

Spirit AeroSystems, the manufacturer of the MAX’s fuselage, has stated that it is working with Boeing and the FAA to address the identified issues. Boeing said in response “by virtue of our quality stand-downs, the FAA audit findings and the recent expert review panel report, we have a clear picture of what needs to be done.”

The FAA initiated the audit following a mid-air emergency involving an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 on Jan. 5. The aircraft lost a door plug at 16,000 feet, prompting the FAA to halt Boeing’s 737 production expansion.

Why It Matters: The recent audit findings add to Boeing’s ongoing challenges with quality control. Earlier in February, the FAA had issued a stern ultimatum to Boeing to address its “systemic quality-control issues” within 90 days or face serious repercussions. This ultimatum followed a safety scare involving a door panel detachment during a flight of a new Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9.

Before this, the FAA had halted Boeing’s 737 Max production expansion due to quality control issues.

These developments have raised concerns among airline executives, with United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby expressing frustration over Boeing‘s consistent manufacturing challenges.

