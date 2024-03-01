Hewlett Packard Enterprise Posts Mixed Q1 Results, Joins Fisker, Plug Power And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures trading lower by around 100 points on Friday.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE shares declined in today’s pre-market trading after the company reported mixed first-quarter financial results and issued weak guidance.

Hewlett Packard posted quarterly earnings of 48 cents per share, beating market estimates of 45 cents per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $6.75 billion, missing expectations of $7.12 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares fell 6.1% to $14.30 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Fisker Inc. FSR shares dipped 38.4% to $0.4482 after the company reported preliminary fourth-quarter total revenue results below estimates and said it expects to conclude there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern when its annual financial statements are filed with the SEC.

Scilex Holding Company SCLX shares fell 32.2% to $1.54 in pre-market trading after reporting a $10 million bought deal offering.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. NYCB tumbled 28% to $3.45 in pre-market trading after the company identified material weakness in internal controls and announced a leadership transition.

Humacyte, Inc. HUMA shares fell 23.5% to $3.33 in pre-market trading. Humacyte priced its $40.2 million public offering of 13.4 million common stock at $3 per share.

SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN shares dipped 18.8% to $6.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. RILY shares fell 14.5% to $15.67 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and announced it has launched a review of strategic alternatives for its Appraisal and Valuation Services, and Retail, Wholesale & Industrial Solutions businesses.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. DNA fell 13.2% to $1.32 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly results.

Plug Power Inc. PLUG fell 12.5% to $3.09 in pre-market trading following weak financial results.

Elastic N.V. ESTC shares dipped 10.9% to $119.23 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. SENS fell 8.8% to $0.64 in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter results.

fell 8.8% to $0.64 in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter results. Zscaler, Inc. ZS shares fell 6.4% to $226.30 in pre-market trading. Zscaler posted better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its second quarter on Thursday. The company said it expects fiscal year 2024 non-GAAP income from operations between $395 million and $400 million and net income per share between $2.73 and $2.77.

Zuora, Inc. ZUO declined 5.8% to $7.61 in pre-market trading.

