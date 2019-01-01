Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Jun 1
EPS
$0.440
Quarterly Revenue
$6.7B
Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)
$6.7B
Earnings History
Hewlett Packard Questions & Answers
When is Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) reporting earnings?
Hewlett Packard (HPE) is scheduled to report earnings on September 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on June 1, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE)?
The Actual EPS was $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.26.
What were Hewlett Packard’s (NYSE:HPE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $8.2B, which beat the estimate of $7.5B.
