In a significant blow to Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign, the influential conservative organization Americans For Prosperity Action (AFP Action) has decided to cease funding her bid for the Republican nomination.

What Happened: AFP Action, a group closely associated with the Koch network, has decided to halt its financial support following Haley’s loss in the South Carolina Republican primary, a state she once governed, to former President Donald Trump.

Nikki Haley remains strongly endorsed by AFP, despite the cessation of financial support. AFP’s CEO, Emily Seidel, via an email to staff, indicated that the upcoming primary states present significant challenges, and they believe no outside group can materially influence Haley’s path to victory.

Seidel expressed the group’s continued support for Haley but noted the challenges ahead in the primary states. She stated that AFP Action does not believe any outside group can significantly impact Haley’s chances of winning the nomination.

Haley’s presidential campaign did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

"She has made it clear that she will continue to fight and we wholeheartedly support her in this effort," Seidel said.

"But given the challenges in the primary states ahead, we don't believe any outside group can make a material difference to widen her path to victory."

AFP Action has been funding advertisements and field operations since last year, initially aimed at persuading Republican voters to support a candidate other than Trump.

Seidel stated that AFP will now concentrate its resources on House and Senate races. AFP believes that a Republican ticket led by Trump risks severe and irreparable damage to the country due to a one-party rule by a Democratic Party dominated by the Progressive Left.

"If Donald Trump is at the top of the Republican ticket, the risk of one-party rule by a Democratic Party captured by the Progressive Left is severe and would do irreparable damage to the country," Seidel added.

"The last three election cycles have painted a very clear picture of what we can expect from voters who consistently rejected Donald Trump and his impact on the Republican party brand."

Why It Matters: AFP Action’s decision is the latest setback for Haley’s presidential bid, The GOP presidential hopeful’s campaign has faced a series of challenges, particularly in the face of Trump’s strong performance in the primaries. Despite her loss in South Carolina, Haley has remained resolute, vowing to continue her campaign at least until Super Tuesday.

Haley has also previously made it clear that she has no intention of dropping out of the presidential race, despite trailing behind Trump in the polls. Haley dismissed suggestions that she should exit the race, attributing these calls to the “political elite” and “party bosses.”

Her performance in the South Carolina primary, where she secured nearly 40% of the GOP vote against an incumbent candidate, has been noted as a potential warning sign for the GOP. Alyssa Farah Griffin, a Trump-era White House official and political commentator, said Haley "is underscoring the fundamental weakness of Donald Trump."

Meanwhile, despite facing numerous legal cases, the former president is a leading Republican in most election polls for the 2024 presidential election. According to Real Clear Politics, at the national level, Trump held 77.1% support among GOP voters, while Haley trailed with 15.3% support.

