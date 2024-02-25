Nikki Haley 'No Labels' Ticket To The 2024 Presidential Race? Director Says She's 'Somebody We'd Definitely Be Interested In'

Loading... Loading...

Joe Cunningham, national director of the political organization No Labels, has shown interest in Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley as a potential contender for a third-party ticket in the 2024 general election.

What Happened: Cunningham, in an interview with The Hill on Sunday, stated that Haley is “somebody we’d definitely be interested in.” He further mentioned that No Labels is in search of “great quality people” who can appeal to a broad spectrum of voters, including independents, Democrats, and Republicans.

"The truth is we're talking to a lot of spectacular people right now, and we're not ready to unveil those folks just yet," said Cunningham, according to the report.

No Labels, initially a nonprofit organization promoting bipartisanship, has been collecting signatures to secure ballot access for a potential independent presidential bid. The group has successfully gained access in 16 states and Washington, D.C., although it has not yet disclosed its candidate lineup.

Despite trailing in most polls against former President Trump and losing every primary contest so far, Haley has committed to staying in the race. However, a spokesperson for Haley’s campaign clarified that she has no intention of running on a third-party ticket, stating, “Nikki has no interest in No Labels. She’s perfectly happy with the Republican label.”

Why It Matters: Haley’s potential third-party candidacy comes in the wake of her defeat in the South Carolina primary against Trump, despite her strong performance. Her ability to secure nearly 40 percent of the GOP primary vote against an incumbent candidate has raised eyebrows, indicating her potential to challenge Trump’s momentum.

Moreover, the idea of a third-party presidential run has been gaining traction, with figures like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and former Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie not ruling out the possibility. This trend underscores the growing dissatisfaction with the partisan divide in Washington and the desire for a more centrist approach to governance.

