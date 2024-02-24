Trump Dominates Haley In South Carolina, Key Super Tuesday States, 2024 Election Poll Shows Ahead Of Big Matchups

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump has dominated the race for the GOP nomination in the 2024 presidential election.

After starting with over 10 candidates, the race has narrowed down to just Trump and Nikki Haley, with recent state primary polls indicating Haley is facing an uphill battle.

What Happened: Trump had victories in early election primaries and caucuses, including the states of Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. The early race results led to the exits of key Republican contenders Vivek Ramaswamy and Ron DeSantis.

A recent Morning Consult poll shows Trump with a 63-point lead over Haley among nationally registered Republican voters.

A new survey shows Trump with a comfortable lead in upcoming state elections.

The 2024 election battle is expected to heat up quickly, with South Carolina voting on Saturday Feb. 24, Michigan on Feb. 27 and numerous states holding their elections on Super Tuesday, which is March 5.

On Super Tuesday, Republicans in Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia will all go to the polls.

This represents the largest total of states and delegates available to the candidates, with around 36% of the 2024 primary delegates up for grabs on Super Tuesday alone.

With Super Tuesday playing a pivotal role in the 2024 election, it could be bad news for Haley as she has a large deficit in key Super Tuesday voting states according to a new Morning Consult poll.

Here are the key states and where Trump and Haley stand:

Alabama: 87% Trump, 12% Haley

87% Trump, 12% Haley California: 83% Trump, 16% Haley

83% Trump, 16% Haley Massachusetts: 69% Trump, 28% Haley

69% Trump, 28% Haley North Carolina: 77% Trump, 23% Haley

77% Trump, 23% Haley Oklahoma: 88% Trump, 11% Haley

88% Trump, 11% Haley Tennessee: 81% Trump, 18% Haley

81% Trump, 18% Haley Texas: 84% Trump, 15% Haley

84% Trump, 15% Haley Virginia: 78% Trump, 19% Haley

In South Carolina, Haley’s home state and former gubernatorial territory, a poll shows Trump leading with 68% to Haley’s 31%.

Why It's Important: The South Carolina race has long been seen as a key to Haley's campaign, as it is her home state. Losing the state could crush Haley’s nomination hopes and prompt Trump to intensify calls for the former governor to withdraw from the race.

Despite the large deficit in the polls, Haley recently made it clear she plans to stay in the race even if she loses South Carolina.

“South Carolina will vote on Saturday. But on Sunday, I’ll still be running for president. I’m not going anywhere,” she said.

Haley recently announced several new campaign stops, including two in the swing state of Michigan.

