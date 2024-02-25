Donald Trump Secures South Carolina Victory, Beating Nikki Haley On Her Home Turf

Loading... Loading...

In a decisive victory, former President Donald Trump clinched the South Carolina Republican primary on Saturday night, beating former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in her own state.

The win further solidifies Trump's lead for the Republican nomination, continuing his winning streak across several states.

Despite the loss, Haley remained steadfast in her campaign, planning to continue at least through the upcoming Super Tuesday. Her defeat in South Carolina, where she served as governor, underscores the challenges she faces against Trump's momentum.

Trump's victory was announced shortly after polls closed, based on an analysis of voter surveys, which showed him significantly ahead of Haley.

In his victory speech, Trump emphasized unity within the Republican party and the need to focus on the work ahead.

South Carolina's primary has historically been a strong indicator of the Republican nominee, with Trump's win reinforcing his dominant influence in the state, reports the Associated Press.

“We’re going to be up here on November 5, and we’re going to look at Joe Biden, and we’re gonna look him right in the eye,” Trump said during his speech. “He’s destroying our country and we’re gonna say ‘Joe, you’re fired. Get out. Get out, Joe. You’re fired.’”

Even in areas where Haley had previously garnered support, Trump led the polls, reflecting a broad support base across the state.

At Haley's campaign headquarters, supporters remained hopeful despite the setback.

Addressing her supporters, Haley expressed her commitment to continuing her campaign, emphasizing her belief that Trump cannot defeat Biden in the upcoming presidential election.

