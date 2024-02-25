Trump-Era Official: Nikki Haley's South Carolina Performance Should Ring GOP's Fire Alarm: 'She's Powering Through'

Loading... Loading...

Donald Trump-era White House official and political commentator, Alyssa Farah Griffin, has issued a warning to the GOP following Nikki Haley’s impressive performance in the South Carolina primary.

What Happened: Trump emerged victorious in the South Carolina primary, leading Haley by approximately 20 points, 59.8 percent to 39.5 percent. Despite this, Farah Griffin voiced her concerns over Haley’s ability to secure nearly 40 percent of the GOP primary vote against an incumbent candidate, reported The Hill.

During a CNN panel discussion, Farah Griffin remarked, “Somebody who’s running as virtually an incumbent — Donald Trump — getting 60 percent, and 40 percent being against him? That’s not a mandate.”

Haley “is underscoring the fundamental weakness of Donald Trump,” said Farah Griffin. She further highlighted the potential threat to the party, referring to it as a “five-alarm fire”.

Despite the slim chances of victory, Haley has pledged to stay in the race. She reiterated her commitment on Saturday, stressing the importance of voters having a choice between candidates.

Farah Griffin praised Haley’s determination, saying, “She’s powering through. She said what she had to say last night.”

Why It Matters: Despite losing to Trump in the South Carolina primary, Haley has remained steadfast in her campaign, planning to continue at least through the upcoming Super Tuesday. Her defeat in South Carolina, where she served as governor, underscores the challenges she faces against Trump’s momentum.

In a previous statement, Haley made it clear that she has no intention of dropping out of the presidential race, despite trailing behind Trump in the polls. Haley dismissed suggestions that she should exit the race, attributing these calls to the "political elite" and "party bosses."

