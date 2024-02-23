Ardelyx Posts Q4 Loss, Joins MercadoLibre, Booking Holdings And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 23, 2024
U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures trading lower by around 25 points on Friday.

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. ARDX fell sharply in today’s pre-market trading after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results.

Ardelyx reported quarterly losses of 12 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 10 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $34.36 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $34.23 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Ardelyx shares dipped 13.3% to $7.65 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. AAOI shares dipped 38.2% to $12.58 in pre-market trading after reporting fourth-quarter results.
  • indie Semiconductor, Inc. INDI shares declined 15% to $5.86 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly sales.
  • ModivCare Inc. MODV shares tumbled 14.2% to $37.64 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak sales forecast for the first quarter.
  • Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG shares declined 9.1% to $3,545.61 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.
  • MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI shares fell 8.1% to $1,671.42 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.
  • Copart, Inc. CPRT shares declined 7.8% to $45.56 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results.
  • AVITA Medical, Inc. RCEL shares fell 7.8% to $15.69 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly sales.
  • Main Street Capital Corporation MAIN declined 6% to $43.00 in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter financial results.
  • Canaan Inc. CAN shares fell 4.9% to $1.93 in pre-market trading. Canaan is expected to report fourth-quarter financial results on Feb. 27, 2024.

 

