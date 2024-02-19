Loading... Loading...

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has drawn parallels between the recent death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his own legal predicaments in the United States.

What Happened: Trump, in his first public comments on Navalny’s death, on his social media platform Truth Social, implied that his legal woes and Navalny’s death are both outcomes of corrupt political systems.

“The sudden death of Alexei Navalny has made me more and more aware of what is happening in our country,” Trump wrote.

“It is a slow, steady progression, with crooked, radical left politicians, prosecutors, and judges leading us down a path to destruction. Open borders, rigged elections, and grossly unfair courtroom decisions are destroying America. We are a nation in decline, a failing nation! MAGA2024.”

Trump’s comments came after a judge presiding over a civil business fraud trial against him ordered Trump, his sons, business associates, and his company to pay over $350 million in damages. Trump also faces criminal liability in four separate jurisdictions for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, handling of classified documents, and alleged hush payments to women.

Why It Matters: Trump’s reaction to Navalny’s demise drew criticism from Nikki Haley, his former U.N. ambassador and current GOP presidential primary rival. Haley rebuked Trump for not condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin and for failing to applaud Navalny’s courage.

Navalny, a fierce critic of Putin, was known for his anti-corruption activism and large-scale anti-Kremlin protests. Navalny, a former lawyer, died after falling unconscious at the "Polar Wolf" Arctic penal colony where he was serving a three-decade sentence. His death sparked protests across 32 Russian cities, leading to the detention of over 400 people by Russian authorities.

Meanwhile, former Rep. Liz Cheney raised concerns about a growing "Putin wing" within the Republican party, emphasizing the need to prevent its influence in the White House. Cheney, known for her criticism of former President Trump, underscored the importance of keeping this faction from gaining power in the White House.

The former president is embroiled in a series of legal challenges. The cases, which include both federal and state charges, are spread across multiple locations, including New York City, Washington, Atlanta, Florida, and Georgia. The former president has denied any wrongdoings and dubbed the cases a “witch hunt.”

Despite facing numerous legal cases, the former president is a leading Republican in most election polls for the 2024 presidential election. According to Real Clear Politics, at the national level, Trump held 74.9% support among GOP voters, while Nikki Haley trailed with 17.2% support.

