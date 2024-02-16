Trump Goes After 'Crooked' Judge And 'Totally Corrupt' Attorney General After $355M Fine And 3-Year Ban In New York Civil Fraud Ruling: 'Witch Hunt'

Loading... Loading...

On Friday, following Justice Arthur Engoron’s ruling in the case against Donald Trump for fraudulently inflating his net worth to obtain more favorable loan terms, the former President slammed the "Justice System in New York State, and America as a whole" in a series of posts on his social media platform, Truth Social.

What Happened: Trump slammed the ruling accusing Engoron of being a "crooked New York State Judge" who has been working with "a totally corrupt Attorney General" referring to Letitia James, who is a democrat.

He said the duo has unfairly targeted him and fined him $355 million based on "nothing other than having built a great company. Election interference. Witch hunt."

In another post, Trump described the verdict as an "unAmerican judgment against me, my family, and my tremendous business."

He said, "I helped New York City during its worst of times, and now, while it is overrun with Violent Biden Migrant Crime, the Radicals are doing all they can to kick me out…"

On the same evening, the former President also made brief remarks from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, reiterating many of the same sentiments. He asserted that the case was just one component of a larger campaign aimed at politically undermining him as he pursues another term in the White House, reported The Hill.

Trump’s path appears to be leading him towards securing the Republican presidential nomination for the upcoming general election in November, positioning him for a rematch against President Joe Biden.

Why It's Important: The ruling in question has also found Trump's adult sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump liable for multiple fraud counts. The court has ordered them to pay $4 million each.

This legal showdown was just one of several facing the former President, including four criminal indictments.

Meanwhile, in the latest weekly poll conducted by Morning Consult, Trump garnered 43% of the vote, whereas Biden received 42%. 10% opted for “Someone Else,” and 5% chose “Don’t Know.” This represented a two-percentage-point increase for Biden and a corresponding two-percentage-point decrease for Trump. The four-point shift in Biden’s favor follows a three-point swing in Trump’s favor in the previous week, where he gained a five-point lead.

