Russia Detains Over 400 After Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny's Death Sparks Protests Across 32 Cities: Report

In the wake of the death of Alexei Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, over 400 people have been detained at events across 32 Russian cities, according to rights group OVD-Info.

What Happened: The detentions occurred during gatherings and flower-laying events following the death of Navalny, Putin’s most significant adversary, reported Reuters. The detentions mark the most extensive wave of arrests at political events in Russia since September 2022, when over 1,300 individuals were arrested at demonstrations against a “partial mobilization” of reservists for Putin’s military campaign in Ukraine.

Navalny, a former lawyer, died after falling unconscious at the “Polar Wolf” Arctic penal colony where he was serving a three-decade sentence, as per the prison service.

The most significant number of arrests took place in St. Petersburg and Moscow, where Navalny’s support has been historically strong.

“I felt very sorry for him and for our country,” said an 83-year-old woman attending the vigil who declined to give her name. “I’m scared,” according to the report.

Despite the ongoing detentions, Russian state news agencies, under full Kremlin control, have not reported on the events. The death of Navalny has left the Russian opposition without its most prominent leader as Putin gears up for the March presidential election.

Why It Matters: Navalny, a fierce critic of Putin, was known for his anti-corruption activism and large-scale anti-Kremlin protests. His death has sparked international outrage and condemnation, with many, including former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, accusing Putin of orchestrating the death.

Following Navalny’s death, former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton urged Congress to pass additional aid for Ukraine to counter Russian aggression. Navalny, who was serving a 19-year sentence on charges of extremism, had left behind a message for the Russian people in a documentary released in 2022, warning against inaction in the face of evil. “If they decide to kill me, we are incredibly strong,” Navalny asserted.

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil, is for good people to do nothing. So don’t be inactive.”

Alexei Navalny. Photo by Michał Siergiejevicz on Wikimedia Commons

