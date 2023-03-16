Trump Camp Slams Stormy Daniels Case As 'Witch Hunt' By 'Radical Left Democrat' Prosecutor

Donald Trump shared a statement from his campaign on Thursday which painted him as “completely innocent” in relation to efforts by Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, to indict the former president in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

What Happened: Trump’s campaign said, “President Donald J. Trump is completely innocent, he did nothing wrong.”

The statement released by Trump called Bragg’s investigation the “latest Witch-Hunt” brought on by a “George Soros-backed Radical Left Democrat prosecutor.”

The campaign highlighted Bragg’s political donations to “fellow Radical Democrats like Raphael Warnock” to indicate his bias.

“Americans will not tolerate Radical Left Democrats turning our justice system into an injustice system,” said the statement.

See Also: Diana Viewed Trump As 'Worse Than An Anal Fissure,' Says Princess' Brother In Rebuttal

Why It Matters: Trump’s campaign was preparing to lay the groundwork for an attack on Bragg, who is a Democrat, reported The New York Times on Thursday citing two of the former president’s allies.

The unnamed sources reportedly said the campaign was bolstering its ranks with staff members that would focus on pushing out its message and attacking prosecutors.

More specifically, according to the Times, the campaign team had plans to connect Bragg’s investigation to President Joe Biden.

In Thursday’s statement, the campaign said, “Bragg is making a political donation of a different kind to Joe Biden.” It alleged that the Department of Justice had stocked the DA’s office with top people from DC to help “Get Trump.”

Bragg is investigating a case against Trump that involves a $130,000 payment made in 2016 by Michael Cohen, his former lawyer, and fixer, to the porn star Stormy Daniels.

Read Next: Former Trump Lawyer Testifies Before Grand Jury, Says He 'Needs To Be Held Accountable For His Dirty Deeds'