Liz Cheney Slams GOP's Growing Pro-Russian Faction Following Alexei Navalny's Death: 'We Have To Take Donald Trump Very Seriously'

Former Rep. Liz Cheney has raised concerns about a growing “Putin wing” within the Republican party, emphasizing the need to prevent its influence in the White House.

What Happened: Cheney voiced her worries about the emergence of a “Putin wing” in the Republican party. Cheney, known for her criticism of former President Donald Trump, underscored the importance of keeping this faction from gaining power in the White House, reported The Hill.

In her interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Cheney took issue with Trump’s recent comments implying he would not defend NATO allies against a potential Russian attack. She also pointed out Trump’s silence following the death of Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalny.

“We have to take Donald Trump very seriously,” Cheney said. “We have to take seriously the extent to which you have now got a Putin wing of the Republican Party.”

Cheney did not endorse any presidential candidates during the interview and remained undecided about her own potential run. However, she vowed to do everything within her power to prevent Trump’s return to the White House.

Cheney also drew parallels between Trump’s threats of investigating political rivals in a potential second term and Navalny’s death. “What Vladimir Putin did to Navalny is what retribution looks like in a country where the leader is not subject to the rule of law,” she said.

Why It Matters: Cheney’s concerns about a “Putin wing” in the GOP come after a series of events that have shaped the party’s dynamics. In August 2022, Cheney, a vocal critic of Trump, lost the Wyoming primary to a Trump-backed candidate, as reported by Benzinga.

In November 2023, Cheney released a book criticizing the GOP’s continued support for Trump, despite his 2020 election loss.

The following month, reports emerged of Trump being the front-runner for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, with the possibility of a revenge tour targeting his critics. The death of Russian opposition leader Navalny in February 2024, and Trump’s silence on the matter, further fueled Cheney’s concerns.

