Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' For Portrayal Of Trump Supporters, Conservatives As 'Racists And Red Necks'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has taken issue with a recent episode of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” alleging that the show inaccurately portrays Trump supporters and conservatives in Georgia.

What Happened: According to a report by The Hill on Tuesday, Greene voiced her disapproval of the episode, arguing that it wrongly depicted conservatives and Trump supporters as “racists and red necks,” reported The Hill.

Greene’s objections were aimed at a storyline in the show that mocked Georgia’s Election Integrity Act. This law, enacted by Governor Brian Kemp in 2021, bans the provision of food or water to voters waiting in line at polling stations.

The episode saw Larry David’s character arrested for giving water to a voter on a sweltering Election Day in Georgia. The storyline also featured appearances from 2022 Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and musician Bruce Springsteen.

In a social media post, Greene accused the show and “disgusting Hollywood” of trying to “turn [Georgia] blue!” with their “disgusting values and elite judgement.”

Why It Matters: Greene’s criticism of the HBO show is not surprising, given her history of staunch support for former President Donald Trump and his policies.

In January, she called for the removal of any Republicans skeptical of Trump from the GOP, stating that the party was undergoing a significant transformation with unwavering support for Trump and his policies .

Greene has also been involved in several controversies, including a bizarre Twitter clash with Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) over references to the Ku Klux Klan and bathrooms, and allegations that members of her party were bribed to vote against the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Most recently, she questioned President Joe Biden’s fitness to serve, suggesting the 25th Amendment or impeachment due to his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

