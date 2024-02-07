Loading... Loading...

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Wednesday alleged that members of her party might have been bribed to vote against the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

What Happened: Greene made the claim in an interview with right-wing podcast host Charlie Kirk. The conversation followed the failed impeachment vote on Tuesday, in which the Georgia representative expressed her disappointment about the outcome.

In the dialogue with Kirk, Greene did not dismiss the possibility that Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.), Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Calif.), and Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) were “being bribed”.

The host asked Greene, "Do you think these people are being blackmailed by the intel agencies? They might have had relations with certain people and pictures and compromised. Do you think that they’re currently being blackmailed?"

“You know, I have no proof of that, but again, I can’t understand the vote. So, nothing surprises me in Washington, D.C. anymore, Charlie. Literally, nothing surprises me because it doesn’t make sense to anyone, right? Why would anyone vote no? Why would anyone protect Mayorkas unless they’re being bribed, unless there’s something going on, unless they’re making a deal. You know, because you can’t understand it. It makes no sense. And it’s completely wrong to vote no on impeachment,” she responded.

Greene also speculated that Buck, who is retiring, is seeking a role with CNN, while she doubted McClintock’s credentials as a “constitutionalist”. As for Gallagher, despite acknowledging his military intelligence and military qualifications, she expressed confusion over his vote.

Despite Greene’s insinuations, the Republicans who voted against the impeachment have been transparent about their reasons. Gallagher explained his opposition in a Wall Street Journal op-ed, stating that the impeachment would set a dangerous precedent. McClintock also defended his vote, emphasizing that the impeachment would not serve its intended purpose.

Why It Matters: Greene’s recent comments are not the first time she has made headlines for her controversial statements and actions. Earlier this week, a Democratic congressman accused Greene of “running the circus” in Congress due to her attempts to impeach Mayorkas and censure Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) criticized Greene for wasting time on “revenge, retaliation and impeachment.”

The Biden administration on Monday criticized the Republican effort to impeach the Homeland Security Secretary as an "unprecedented and unconstitutional" political maneuver. They argue that this move undermines the genuine challenge of securing the southern U.S. border.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Greene stormed out of a House Oversight hearing after being confronted about her support for the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters. During the hearing, Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) pointed out the irony of Greene expressing concern about crime in Washington, D.C.. He reminded her that she had organized a visit to the D.C. jail to show support for the insurrectionists who attacked the Capitol.

