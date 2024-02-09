Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Biden 'Unfit' To Serve As President, Suggests 25th Amendment Or Impeachment

Loading... Loading...

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), in a recent post, highlighted one of her recent interviews in which she challenged Joe Biden‘s fitness to serve as the President, citing his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

What Happened: On Friday, Greene posted a clip of her interview expressing her views on the alleged unfitness of President Joe Biden to serve as the POTUS. She stated that despite being accused of mishandling classified documents, “he carries around a nuclear football.”

“He’s making the biggest decisions for the country and, in large part, the entire world. Yet he is not able to stand trial? For all the documents he kept not just as a vice president but also as a senator? This is extremely serious,” Greene said during the interview.

Greene also highlighted the recent conversations about Biden not being mentally fit, adding that his “mental clarity” is an integral part of his role as the President and that the Democrats can no longer hide his inability.

In her post, Greene also suggested two “solutions” — the 25th Amendment or impeachment.

See Also: Trump’s Mistrial Motion In E. Jean Carroll Defamation Case Dismissed By Judge: ‘Entirely Pointless’

Why It Matters: This post comes after a Special Counsel investigation into Biden’s handling of classified documents, which ended without criminal charges despite the discovery of classified materials in unsecured locations across Biden’s properties.

Greene has been vocal in her criticism of Biden, opposing several of his policies and initiatives. Recently, she publicly criticized Biden’s proposal to eliminate seat selection fees for families with children on flights, suggesting he was “pandering for votes”.

Greene’s tweet also seems to allude to recent gaffes made by Biden, reigniting debates about his age and fitness for office. The President had, for the second time, incorrectly referred to engaging in conversations with a deceased European leader.

Greene has previously criticized Biden’s foreign policy following the death of three U.S. troops in Jordan, attributing the incident to “reckless foreign policy decisions” and the “woke leadership” of the military.

Read Next: Marjorie Taylor Greene Opposes Biden’s Kids Sit Next To Parents For Free On Planes Measure: He Is ‘Pandering For Votes’

Image credits: Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.