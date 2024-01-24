Loading... Loading...

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has openly called for the removal of those within her party skeptical of Donald Trump and his policies.

What Happened: Greene, a staunch supporter of the former President, made her stance clear in an interview with MSNBC. She emphasized that the Republican Party is undergoing a significant transformation, with unwavering support for Trump and his policies. Greene stated that any Republicans who are not willing to embrace these policies will be “completely eradicated” from the party.

"This is a true change for the Republican Party. It says not only do we support President Trump, we support his policies, and any Republican that isn't willing to adapt these policies, we are completely eradicating from the party."

Greene’s choice of words, particularly “eradicating,” has raised concerns, especially given Trump’s use of radical rhetoric with historical connotations. This statement sends a clear message to dissenting Republicans: their views are not welcome within the party.

Greene acknowledged the presence of Trump skeptics within the party but made it clear that they will not only lose but will also be purged from GOP politics. This message is a direct warning to Trump’s intraparty opponents, indicating that they should not expect a return to normalcy or attempt to change the party from within. Instead, they should prepare to be “eradicated.”

Why It Matters: Greene’s statement comes at a crucial time for the Republican Party, with Trump’s influence on the rise. On Tuesday, Trump secured a victory in the New Hampshire primary after winning Iowa, further solidifying his position as the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination. Greene, who has been a vocal supporter of Trump, had earlier revealed in 2023 that she is on Trump’s VP shortlist.

Earlier this month, she announced that if reelected, Trump would initiate “mass deportations” on his inauguration day. She rallied Trump supporters ahead of the nation’s primaries with a fervent speech, urging them to support Trump in the upcoming 2024 elections and his immigration policy.

According to Real Clear Politics, at the national level, Trump held 66.1% support among GOP voters, While Haley trailed with 12% support.

