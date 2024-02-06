Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jim McGovern End Up In Bizarre Twitter Clash Over Klan, Bathrooms: 'Eww'

Loading... Loading...

On Tuesday, an odd Twitter altercation took place between Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), involving references to the Ku Klux Klan and bathrooms.

What Happened: McGovern, the ranking member of the House Rules Committee, tangled with Greene on X, formerly Twitter. A post from McGovern questioned Greene’s presence in the men’s bathroom and her possible affiliation with a notorious white supremacist group.

McGovern had previously accused Greene of leading a “charade” during a committee hearing on Monday and criticized her attempts to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and censure Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

Why It Matters: This exchange follows a series of controversial moments involving Greene. Among them, she’s been accused of racism, homophobia, and anti-Semitism, and has publicly voiced support for mass deportations, should former President Donald Trump be reelected.

Furthermore, Greene’s vocal support for Trump’s immigration policy, including “mass deportations on Day 1,” has drawn considerable attention. These remarks were made during a rally to Iowa caucusgoers, urging them to support Trump in the upcoming 2024 elections.

