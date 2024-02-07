Disney, Yum! Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER to report quarterly earnings at 17 cents per share on revenue of $9.76 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Uber shares rose 0.2% to $70.60 in after-hours trading.

Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and announced a share repurchase of up to $200 million. Chipotle is guiding for fiscal 2024 comparable sales to be in the "mid-single digit range." Chipotle shares gained 2.9% to $2,560.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting The Walt Disney Company DIS to earn 99 cents per share on revenue of $23.69 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Disney shares fell 1.1% to $98.21 in after-hours trading.

Ford Motor Company F reported better-than-expected financial results for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees full-year adjusted EBIT to be in range of $10 billion to $12 billion. Ford shares climbed 6.3% to $12.83 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion before the opening bell. Yum! Brands shares gained 2.9% to $131.00 in after-hours trading.

