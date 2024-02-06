Elon Musk Brands Mark Cuban 'Insufferable T**l' Following 'Shark Tank' Host's Claim That Twitter Morphed Into 'Cesspool Of Hate' With X Transformation

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, called his fellow billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban an ‘insufferable tool’ on X, formerly Twitter.

What Happened: The tweet from Musk came on a Tuesday, amid a longstanding debate between the two tech giants concerning the operations of X, under Musk’s leadership.

Musk’s reacted to a video, shared by journalist Glenn Greenwald, on Tuesday. In the video, Cuban discussed the transformation of Twitter to its present avatar, under Musk’s leadership.

Cuban brought up the racist onslaught he faces on the platform due to his Jewish faith and roots. He recounted an instance where someone said, “Tell the Jew to shut the f**k up” on X. Cuban said he routinely bookmarks such hate posts.

“Twitter has become just a cesspool for hate,” said Cuban. The “Shark Tank” host said X users “gang up” when someone goes on the platform to change their minds. He contrasted X with Meta Platform Inc’s Instagram and Microsoft’s Linked In, saying they were not in the same league.

In May 2023, Cuban had compiled a list of issues he believed Twitter needed to address, following Musk’s call for improvement suggestions. This move came after Cuban compared Musk’s influence on Twitter to ‘state intervention’.

Why It Matters: This public spat underscores a history of tension between the two billionaires over Twitter’s operations. Musk had acquired Twitter in 2022 for $44 billion, after which Cuban has been outspoken about the changes Musk implemented on the platform.

In December 2022, Cuban criticized Musk for being the ‘judge and jury’ of Twitter and demanded a ‘Bill of Rights’ from the social media platform for more transparency.

Moreover, this isn’t the first time Cuban and Musk have clashed on social media. Just days before Musk’s tweet, Cuban had engaged in a heated discussion about the role of diversity, equity, and inclusion in business on the platform.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

