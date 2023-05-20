Hours after comparing Elon Musk’s support or criticism of individuals on Twitter with “state intervention,” billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban has shared a list of “issues” the microblogging site should address.

What Happened: On Friday, following the somewhat targeted tweet on Musk and his idea of freedom of speech on Twitter, Cuban, who also owns an NBA team, took the tech billionaire’s tweet asking “suggestions for improvement” to heart and shared a long list of issues that the microblogging site should address.

In a long-format tweet, Cuban highlighted the current distribution of in-network and out-of-network tweets in users’ timelines, emphasizing its impact when the largest Twitter account, like Musk’s, revives a disproportionate number of likes and engagement.

He also mentioned the importance of users being able to see which tweets the people they follow engage with and the algorithm’s influence in the For You section. Cuban proposed allowing users to choose whether to show or hide the For You section or control the ratio of in-network and out-of-network tweets displayed.

Why It’s Important: Since Musk acquired Twitter in October 2022 for 44 billion, the platform has gone through multiple controversial decisions, chaotic updates and tons of negative feedback.

Musk’s leadership was also questioned by Oreo cookie maker Mondelez International who said that following the acquisition, “hate speech” on the platform has increased significantly.

The tech billionaire has time and again touted that encouraging “freedom of speech” on the platform was one of the core reasons behind Twitter’s acquisition. However, over the last few months, his ideology behind “freedom of speech” has been questioned by users and experts alike.

For instance, Jack Sweeney, the “kid” who tracked Musk’s private jet on Twitter and got banned, even though he previously said that his commitment to “free speech” extends to not banning the account following his plane.

Earlier this month, Sweeney appeared on a podcast and said that Musk stated something but “that’s the complete opposite of what he eventually did.”

