Mark Cuban Talks Elon Musk, DEI, Health Care, Investments, Buying Twitter And More In X 'AMA'

A wide range of topics ranging to sports, investments, career advice and navigating the world of social media were answered in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) Monday by entrepreneur and NBA team owner Mark Cuban.

Here are some of the key highlights.

Cuban on Elon Musk: Over the years, Cuban has been vocal of Elon Musk and changes made with social media platform X, which Musk acquired as Twitter for $44 billion in 2022.

One user asked if Cuban would buy X and "unsh**ify it?"

"Will Elon sell?" Cuban asked.

Cuban said it's not that he doesn't get along with Musk, it's that he doesn't know him.

"He likes to talk sh** on here and so do I."

Cuban added he doesn't have a favorite social media platform.

"Now all social media is performative rather than social. How often do you talk to friends on here?"

Cuban said social media will change dramatically in the future with artificial intelligence changing the way people interact.

"I would expect by then we all will have our own models we can use for social products."

Cuban on DEI: Cuban has found himself trending for recent comments and arguments made with Musk and others over DEI, which stands for diversity, equity and inclusion.

"All our decisions are based on hiring the best candidate. Can't say it any more often than I have," Cuban said to a user asking about DEI hiring practices.

Cuban said being against DEI in American businesses does not make you a racist.



"Race is part of the equation never the deciding factor. As is diversity of background," Cuban said.

Cuban on Investments: Another popular topic during Cuban's ask me anything was investing.

Cuban admitted he didn't know what the most amount of money he invested in a single company was, only saying "a lot."

When asked what unorthodox industry could experience huge growth over the next 10 years, Cuban answered that it could be "personal AI models."

Cuban told another person that AI could have the greatest impact on entrepreneurship over the next 10 years.

"There is AI only. There will be two types of companies in the USA. Those who are great at AI and everyone else."

Investment advice on investing from Cuban included telling someone to find something they love to do and figure out how to monetize it.

To make the stock market more fair, Cuban said real-time transactions should happen.

Cuban also admitted he has "bagholded" a stock "too many times" in his life.

As for the popular television show "Shark Tank," which Cuban is leaving, the entrepreneur said SpikeBall is one company he wishes he had made a deal for.

Cuban said the things he will miss the most about Shark Tank are his fellow sharks and the message the show sends that "the American Dream is alive and well."

Cuban on Health Care: Cuban founded the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company to challenge the high price of drugs and healthcare.

Cuban said over the next 15 to 20 years he's looking to "f*** up health care."

In fact, it's health care that occupies the mind of Cuban next to his family and the Dallas Mavericks according to the “Ask Me Anything.”

Cuban added that his health care company has grown 100 times faster than he ever expected.

But there is bad news for any people looking to invest in a future IPO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company: "Not going to happen. Maximizing profits is not our goal."

