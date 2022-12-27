Mark Cuban Calls Elon Musk 'Judge And Jury' Of Twitter: When Do We See 'Bill Of Rights?'

Elon Musk-led Twitter lacks transparency, according to Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who demanded a Bill of Rights from the social media platform.

What Happened: Cuban told Musk on Twitter that "We have no idea what Free Speech on Twitter is because you are judge and jury."

The "Shark Tank" host asked, "There is no transparency. When do we see the @twitter Bill of Rights?"

Why It Matters: Cuban told Musk that while free speech was widely known because of the first amendment and any related case law this was not so the case when it came to Twitter.

Musk said Monday that "If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead." He termed it a " battle for the future of civilization"

In March this year, Musk termed himself a "free speech absolutist" and said he would not block Russian news sources in the wake of the war in Ukraine unless forced to at "gunpoint."

On Monday, a White House spokesperson said that the administration was keeping an eye on Musk-run Twitter when it came to misinformation and "hate."

Musk has announced a general amnesty to suspended Twitter accounts and restored the Twitter account of former President Donald Trump.

Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore on flickr

This post was originally published on Nov. 29, 2022.