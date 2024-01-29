Mark Cuban Says He Will Short Companies Who Think Diversity Is Negative: 'I'm Telling You What I Think Is Good For Business'

Loading... Loading...

Business magnate Mark Cuban has expressed his view that diversity within a company provides a competitive edge, while also challenging those who consider it to be a disadvantage.

What Happened: On Thursday, Cuban engaged in an exchange on X, formerly Twitter, regarding the role of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in business. He emphasized that he doesn’t hire based on race, gender, or religion alone, but rather on who can best position his business for success.

To this, Cuban was asked if he supported businesses that hired only a single race of people over diversity for competitive advantage.

In response, Cuban posted, “I'm not telling anyone how to run their business. I'm telling you what I think is good for business. But if you find the companies who think diversity is a negative, let me know. I want to short them or compete against them.”

See Also: In Unusual Twist, Donald Trump’s Team Reached Out To Unlikely Candidate To Be His Vice President, Says Report

Why It Matters: Cuban’s views add fuel to the ongoing conversation around DEI in business circles. In January, Cuban publicly defended DEI initiatives, arguing that they help companies discover untapped talent from diverse backgrounds. His stance was in response to Elon Musk's comments equating DEI to "racism.”

In contrast, Musk, in a conversation with Ben Shapiro, labeled DEI as "extremely anti-Semitic" and "dangerous," adding another perspective to the ongoing debate.

Read Next: As Biden Vs. Trump Matchup Shifts In Favor Of This Candidate, New Poll Data Shows What The President Should Do To Boost His Re-election Chances

Image via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.