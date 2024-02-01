Apple Vision Pro Targets Professionals With Microsoft 365 Suite — Skips Netflix, YouTube, Spotify

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc.’s AAPL first-generation mixed reality headset, Vision Pro, will come equipped with a suite of Microsoft Corporation's MSFT apps at its launch on Feb. 2. This move is in line with Apple’s vision of the headset as a productivity tool.

What Happened: The Vision Pro will offer a range of Microsoft 365 apps, including Teams, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and Loop, reported Engadget. These apps will not be mere replicas of their iPad counterparts but will feature tools specifically designed for the headset.

For example, PowerPoint will offer a custom immersive environment for users to practice presentations, while Excel will allow for quick document transfers using the headset’s pinch and drag functionality.

Microsoft Word will include a focus mode to block distractions, and Teams will use the headset’s persona feature for digital avatars in work meetings.

Additionally, Vision Pro users can access Microsoft’s AI-powered Copilot service, enabling natural language instructions for tasks like creating drafts, summarizing documents, and generating PowerPoint presentations.

Why It Matters: The inclusion of Microsoft 365 apps in the Vision Pro aligns with Apple’s positioning of the device as a productivity tool. This move could potentially position the Vision Pro as a viable alternative to traditional work devices like Macs and PCs, especially for users who rely heavily on Microsoft’s suite of productivity tools.

However, the Vision Pro’s app ecosystem has faced some challenges. Notably, Netflix Inc. NFLX, Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL YouTube and Spotify Inc. SPOT have decided not to launch their apps on the Vision Pro.

This could limit the device’s appeal to users relying on these platforms for entertainment and content consumption.

On the other hand, Zoom Video Communications Inc. ZM has unveiled a new application for the Vision Pro, aimed at enhancing hybrid collaboration. The app is set to be available from Feb. 2, in time for the launch of the headset.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.