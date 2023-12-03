US Naval Ship 'Seriously Violated China's Sovereignty And Security' After Unlawfully Breaching Territorial Waters, Says Beijing

Loading... Loading... Loading...

The Chinese military blamed a U.S. naval vessel for severe infringement of its sovereignty and security in the South China Sea.

What Happened: The USS Gabrielle Giffords sailed close to the Second Thomas Shoal, an action that China alleges “seriously violated China’s sovereignty and security,” reported Bloomberg.

The Chinese military stated that the actions of this littoral combat ship jeopardized regional peace and stability. The U.S. Pacific Fleet is yet to respond to these accusations, claiming that its naval vessels operate in international waters.

Despite a recent meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to stabilize relations, tension persists over American military activity.

In October, both nations released videos claiming provocative or unprofessional actions by each other’s military in the South China Sea. In late November, the U.S. Seventh Fleet and the Philippine armed forces conducted a joint exercise in the South China Sea involving the USS Gabrielle Giffords, with the aim of “preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” according to the U.S. Navy.

Recent tension has been reported at the Second Thomas Shoal between Chinese and Philippine vessels over a World War II-era ship that Manila placed there over two decades ago in response to China’s occupation of a nearby reef.

Why It Matters: The new tension in U.S.-China relations is in the aftermath of a crucial summit between the leaders of the two countries. In November, Biden labeled Xi Jinping as a “dictator” following a crucial meeting between the duo.

Xi also urged Biden to halt arms supply to Taiwan, emphasizing that the reunification of Taiwan with China is “inevitable.” These recent developments highlight the escalating tension between the two superpowers, potentially leading to more confrontations in the future.

