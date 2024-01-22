Archer-Daniels-Midland, B. Riley Financial And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 100 points on Monday.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM fell sharply in today’s pre-market trading after the company named Ismael Roig as Interim Chief Financial Officer.

ADM also said it now expects an adjusted earnings per share of $6.90 for the fiscal year ended Dec. 2023.

Archer-Daniels-Midland shares dipped 9.6% to $61.67 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. RILY shares tumbled 17.5% to $16.63 in pre-market trading. B. Riley Financial issued a statement in response to a Bloomberg news article published on Jan. 21, 2024.

HUYA Inc. HUYA shares fell 8.5% to $3.11 in pre-market trading. HUYA, last month, entered into definitive agreement to acquire a global mobile application service provider.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. ASTL shares fell 8.3% to $8.32 in pre-market trading. Algoma Steel Group announced that in the early hours of Jan. 20, 2024 there was a collapse of a structure supporting utilities piping at our coke-making plant.

XPeng Inc. XPEV shares fell 7.4% to $8.93 in pre-market trading after declining over 2% on Friday.

Zai Lab Limited ZLAB shares fell 6.8% to $21.84 in pre-market trading.

Canaan Inc. CAN shares declined 6.7% to $1.68 in pre-market trading after declining over 2% on Friday.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated CORT shares fell 4.9% to $23.22 in pre-market trading. Corcept Therapeutics recently reported preliminary full year 2023 revenue results above estimates, issued 2024 revenue guidance above estimates and announced a $200 million stock repurchase program.

Dada Nexus Limited DADA shares declined 4.8% to $1.80 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Friday.

Baidu, Inc. BIDU shares fell 4.3% to $98.23 in pre-market trading.

