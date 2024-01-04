Chris Christie Expresses Regrets Endorsing Trump In 2016: 'I Did It Because He Was Winning'

Loading... Loading...

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has expressed regret for endorsing Donald Trump in the 2016 Presidential race in a recent campaign ad.

What Happened: In his latest campaign ad, Christie conceded his error of judgment in endorsing Trump in 2016, as revealed by a Politico report on Thursday. He expressed, "Eight years ago when I decided to endorse Donald Trump for president, I did it because he was winning, and I did it because I thought I could make him a better candidate and a better president. Well, I was wrong, I made a mistake."

Despite the backlash and relatively low polling numbers, Christie is not backing out of the race. As per FiveThirtyEight, his national poll rating stands at 3.8% and 3.7% in Iowa. He asserts that anyone expecting him to quit the race is "crazy."

Trump campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung, responded strongly to Christie’s ad, stating: "Chris Christie looks like a weak b***h."

Why It Matters: Christie’s relationship with Trump has been rocky in the past, as detailed in several Benzinga articles.

Earlier in December, he criticized Trump’s authoritarian tendencies, likening his actions to those of a dictator.

Later that month, during the final GOP debate, he referred to Trump as an “angry, bitter man.”

He also opposed the decision to bar Trump from Maine's primary ballot, arguing that it could turn Trump into a "martyr.”

