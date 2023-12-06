Trump An 'Angry, Bitter' Man Says Christie At Final GOP Debate, Ramaswamy Accuses Rivals of 'Licking Boots' of Ex-President

Loading... Loading...

In the fourth and final GOP debate held at the University of Alabama, the Republican frontrunner Donald Trump was notably absent. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie all participated in the debate. However, despite the ex-president not making it to the podium, he remained a subject of discussion.

The first question was posed to Haley on immigration and Trump’s stance on it. Haley supported a ban on immigration from countries that threaten the United States. However, she considered Trump’s proposed travel ban from majority-Muslim countries as not viable.

DeSantis pointed to mass migration in Europe and how it has led to a rise in anti-semitism on the continent.

"We shouldn't be importing people from cultures which are hostile,” he said.

Ramaswamy touched on existing illegal immigrants and existent provisions in the law to take action on people who were already illegally in the U.S.

Christie was asked about comments from Trump on being a dictator on day one. He said Trump was being "completely predictable."

Christie added that Trump was an "angry, bitter" man who wanted retribution. The former New Jersey governor pointed to his three rivals and said they were okay with Trump being nominated even if the ex-president was convicted.

Trump's "conduct is unacceptable, he is unfit," said Christie.

"He doesn't care for the American people. It's Donald Trump first." Christie was then booed by the audience.

"Father time is undefeated," said DeSantis about Trump's age. He said the ex-president would be almost 80 by the time he became president. He was asked if Trump was mentally fit to be president.

"He didn't even fire Dr. Fauci….He didn't drain the swamp," said DeSantis on Trump's record in office.

Christie persisted and asked his fellow candidates if Trump was fit to be president.

"If you are afraid to offend Donald Trump. What are you going to do when you sit across President Xi, when you sit across the Ayatollah, when you sit across Putin,” said Christie to his fellow candidates.

Ramaswamy said all his colleagues on the debate stage were licking Trump's boots. He took a dig at DeSantis for securing the governorship by taking assistance from the ex-president.

