Chris Christie Hits Out At Trump For Praising 'Murderous Thug' Putin: 'He's Becoming Crazier'

The former Governor of New Jersey, Chris Christie, has strongly rebuked the recent statements made by ex-President Donald Trump relating to Russian President Vladimir Putin and immigrants.

What Happened: Christie took issue with Trump’s public admiration of Putin and his disparaging comments about immigrants at a rally in New Hampshire. “He’s becoming crazier,” Christie stated, characterizing Trump’s conduct as increasingly alarming, reported Politico on Sunday.

“He's becoming crazier. And now he's citing Vladimir Putin as a character witness, a guy who is a murderous thug all around the world," the Republican presidential hopeful said Sunday.”

Christie, who has his sights set on the Republican presidential nomination, criticized Trump for citing Putin as a credible figure and for his inflammatory language about immigrants “poisoning the blood of our country”. He expressed concern about this rhetoric, especially in light of ongoing discussions on border security in Congress.

The reproach was not limited to Trump. Christie also aimed at Congressional members endorsing Trump’s potential presidential run, specifically calling out ex-South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley for declaring that Trump is still fit to serve. “Nikki Haley should be ashamed of herself,” Christie noted.

Why It Matters: These comments add to a series of criticisms from Christie towards Trump. Earlier in December, as reported by Benzinga. Christie had likened Trump’s conduct to that of a dictator He had also called out fellow Republicans for their reluctance to criticize Trump During the final GOP debate Christie described Trump as an angry bitter man as per another Benzinga report.

This series of criticisms by Christie comes at a time when Trump was accused by the Biden campaign of expressing admiration for authoritarian leaders, including Putin, at a New Hampshire rally, according to a Benzinga article.

