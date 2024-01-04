Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash With $600M Longs Liquidated, Trump Begins Battle To Retain Colorado Primary Ballot Spot, Appeals To US Supreme Court - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

Loading...
Crypto
- Dogecoin Rival FLOKI Burn Rate Surges 600% As 218M Tokens Permanently Destroyed In A Single Day
- This Whale Scored $78M Profit By Depositing 3.1K BTC Into Binance Ahead Of Bitcoin's Dive To $40K
- Peter Schiff Warns Those Waiting For A Bitcoin ETF Approval Rally Might Be Left Disappointed: 'Buy The Rumor, Sell The Rumor Of The News'
- 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Robert Kiyosaki Wants You To 'Pay Attention To Bitcoin Halving' As King Crypto Flirts With $43K
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Plummet As $600M Longs Liquidated In A Single Day: Analyst Says 'We Hold $41K And Pump To New Highs Towards $47K'
- Bitcoin ETF Could Be Just Days Away — Are You Ready
US Markets
- Cal-Maine Posts Downbeat Q2 Results, Joins Dyne Therapeutics, OPKO Health And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
- Fear & Greed Index Moves To 'Greed' Zone; Nasdaq Tumbles For 4th Consecutive Day
US Politics
- Justice Department Takes Texas To Court Over Controversial Immigration Law That Empowers State Officials To Prosecute Illegal Migrants
- Robert Kennedy Jr. Supports Trump's Ballot Rights Amid His Independent Campaign
- Trump Begins Battle To Retain Colorado Primary Ballot Spot, Appeals To US Supreme Court
World Politics
- Xi Jinping's Government Sends Mixed Signals, Leaving Investors Perplexed About China's Foreign Business Relations
Tech
- AMD To Unleash Full Prowess This Year? Analyst Sees 25% Upside Potential For Stock On 'GenAI' Boost
- Microsoft Adds Dedicated Copilot Key To Windows PCs And Laptops, Wants 2024 To Be 'Year Of AI PC'
- Twitch Tightens Grip On Sexual Content: What Does It Mean For Streamers?
- Alibaba's Future Hangs In Balance As Shares Drop 75% From 2020 High And Cloud IPO Cancellation
- UBS Forecasts Unprecedented Surge In AI Industry, Predicts 15-Fold Surge In Revenue: 'App Store Moment...Has Arrived'
- Mark Zuckerberg Resumes Massive Stock Sell-Off, Offloading Almost $428M In Meta Shares Since November
- Threat For Amazon? TikTok Planning Massive US E-Commerce Expansion With $17.5B Revenue Goal: Report
- Apple Settles Lawsuit Tied To iTunes Gift Card Scam
- US Chip Stocks Tumble After Record-Breaking 2023
Electric Vehicle
- Why Norway's Driving Schools Are Banning New Tesla Vehicles As Instruction Cars
- Ford F-150 Lightning Prices Reportedly Tweaked: How Do They Stack Up Against Tesla's Cybertruck?
- 'Let's Get Real:' Tesla Analyst Shrugs Off 4% Stock Drop, But Hints At Slowest Delivery Growth In A Decade
- Britain's Strict EV Mandate: Toyota, JLR, Nissan Push For Easing, While Tesla, Ford, Volkswagen Call For Tougher Standards
Industrial
- Engineered Components Provider Crane Elevates Aerospace Presence With $103M Vian Enterprises Acquisition
Space
- Starlink On Mobile: Elon Musk Says It Is A 'Challenge', But Banks On Physics To Make It Work
- SpaceX Wrongfully Fired Employees Who Called Elon Musk 'Distraction And Embarrassment': US Labor Agency
Energy
- Experts Predict Copper Prices Set To Soar Over 75% By 2025, Thanks To Renewable Energy Transition, Supply Disruptions
