Why Norway's Driving Schools Are Banning New Tesla Vehicles As Instruction Cars

Driving schools in Norway are reportedly banning the use of new Tesla Inc. TSLA vehicles, specifically the Model 3, as instruction cars.

What Happened: The decision comes after concerns were raised about the unconventional design of Tesla’s steering wheel, which lacks the traditional indicator lever.

Jåhn Hansen Øyen, owner of the Harstad Traffic School, initially considered adopting a Tesla as an all-electric option for his school, as per the Norwegian automotive news website Motor.

However, the introduction of the Model 3’s unique steering wheel design raised red flags. Unlike conventional cars, Tesla has replaced the indicator lever with two buttons embedded in the steering wheel. This design choice is also present in Tesla’s larger models, the S and X, and is expected to extend to the Model Y.

‘Lost Both Focus And Direction:’ Hansen Øyen personally tested the Model 3 and expressed unease, stating, “I noticed that I lost both focus and direction in roundabouts. It is not directly life-threatening, but you run the risk of both driving on curbs and other cars if there are two lanes.”

The concerns were not limited to experienced drivers; a forum of 3,000 driving instructors echoed the sentiment that students, particularly young and inexperienced drivers, would find it challenging to operate the turn signals, especially when navigating roundabouts.

Why It Matters: According to Hansen Øyen, the National Roads Administration supported the driving instructors’ worries, emphasizing the importance of signaling during a driving test.

Lars-Inge Haslie, a senior adviser in the Norwegian Public Roads Administration, stated, “Not being able to give signs… is not satisfactory. It can be a basis for dangerous traffic situations and can be fined as a violation of the traffic rules.”

The situation raises questions about how students should be evaluated during their driving tests if they struggle to use the turn signals due to the unconventional steering wheel design. Haslie believes it may lead to situations where agreements must be made before the test, potentially violating traffic rules.

This might complicate matters a wee bit for Tesla, which is already trying to resolve another pressing issue in the Scandinavian region.

Photo via Shutterstock

