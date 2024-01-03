Trump Begins Battle To Retain Colorado Primary Ballot Spot, Appeals To US Supreme Court

Loading... Loading...

In a bid to retain his position on the Colorado primary ballot, former President Donald J. Trump has lodged an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court. This step was taken following a ruling by the Colorado State Supreme Court that declared him ineligible due to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

What Happened: Trump’s legal representatives are challenging a historic ruling, which they claim is the first time the judiciary has prevented voters from choosing a major-party presidential candidate, according to a report by The New York Times.

This appeal increases the pressure on the U.S. Supreme Court as it grapples with several challenges to Trump’s eligibility and the looming primary elections. The Court has yet to decide on the requests to expedite its consideration of the case.

Trump’s lawyers argue that the Colorado Supreme Court decision could potentially disenfranchise millions of voters in Colorado and nationwide. The case revolves around Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits anyone who has participated in insurrection or rebellion against the U.S. from holding office.

In a close 4-to-3 vote, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled in December that the provision applies to Trump, thus making him ineligible for another term.

Trump’s petition argues against the ruling on several grounds, asserting that the events leading up to the January 6 assault on the Capitol did not constitute an insurrection. Furthermore, it states that Section 3 does not apply to him as he did not partake in insurrection.

Why It Matters: The Colorado Supreme Court’s decision marks a significant turning point. According to a Benzinga report from December, the court’s 4-3 decision was a groundbreaking move, citing Trump’s violation of the 14th Amendment’s provision against insurrection.

Furthermore, this case is not isolated. Trump is also fighting to reclaim his spot on Maine’s primary ballot, as reported by Benzinga on Tuesday.

More recently, former Attorney General Bill Barr expressed skepticism about the attempts to remove Trump from primary ballots, warning that they were likely to fail legally and could potentially empower the former president, as covered in another Benzinga piece.

