Cal-Maine Posts Downbeat Q2 Results, Joins Dyne Therapeutics, OPKO Health And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow Jones futures gaining around 50 points on Thursday.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. CALM fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat results for its second quarter.

Cal-Maine Foods reported quarterly earnings of 65 cents per share, missing the analyst consensus estimate of 83 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $523.20 million which failed to meet the Street's estimate of $525.39 million.

Cal-Maine Foods shares fell 5.3% to $51.94 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

MMTec, Inc. MTC shares dipped 13.8% to $1.56 in pre-market trading after surging over 86% on Wednesday.

shares dipped 13.8% to $1.56 in pre-market trading after surging over 86% on Wednesday. Evotec SE EVO shares declined 11.4% to $9.37 in pre-market trading. Evotec and Owkin announced an A.I.-powered integrated multi-target collaboration in oncology, immunology and inflammation.

shares declined 11.4% to $9.37 in pre-market trading. Evotec and Owkin announced an A.I.-powered integrated multi-target collaboration in oncology, immunology and inflammation. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. DYN shares fell 6.6% to $13.80 in pre-market trading after the company announced an underwritten public offering of $175 million of common stock.

shares fell 6.6% to $13.80 in pre-market trading after the company announced an underwritten public offering of $175 million of common stock. CBRE Group, Inc. CBRE fell 5.9% to $83.82 in pre-market trading. CBRE Group shares fell over 4% on Wednesday after Evercore ISI Group downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line and raised its price target from $79 to $96.

fell 5.9% to $83.82 in pre-market trading. CBRE Group shares fell over 4% on Wednesday after Evercore ISI Group downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line and raised its price target from $79 to $96. OPKO Health, Inc. OPK shares declined 5.3% to $ 1.42 in pre-market trading. OPKO Health disclosed a private offering of Convertible Senior Notes due 2029.

shares declined 5.3% to $ 1.42 in pre-market trading. OPKO Health disclosed a private offering of Convertible Senior Notes due 2029. Pure Storage, Inc. PSTG shares fell 4.7% to $34.82 in pre-market trading. Pure Storage shares gained around 5% on Wednesday after it was announced that the company will join the S&P MidCap 400.

shares fell 4.7% to $34.82 in pre-market trading. Pure Storage shares gained around 5% on Wednesday after it was announced that the company will join the S&P MidCap 400. Revolve Group, Inc. RVLV shares declined 3% to $15.40 in pre-market trading after falling around 5% on Wednesday.

Now Read This: Fear & Greed Index Moves To 'Greed' Zone; Nasdaq Tumbles For 4th Consecutive Day

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here