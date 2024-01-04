Microsoft Adds Dedicated Copilot Key To Windows PCs And Laptops, Wants 2024 To Be 'Year Of AI PC'

Loading... Loading...

Microsoft Corp. MSFT is betting big on AI-powered Copilot. In its latest move, the Windows maker has added a dedicated Copilot key to the keyboard as it tries to make 2024 the "year of AI PC."

What Happened: The newly featured Copilot key, replacing the menu key, will be integrated into a variety of PCs and laptops, providing users with instant access to Microsoft's AI-powered Windows Copilot experience with a single keystroke.

"Nearly 30 years ago, we introduced the Windows key to the PC keyboard that enabled people all over the world to interact with Windows," said Yusuf Mehdi, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Microsoft.

Microsoft has not shared specific information about the manufacturers incorporating the Copilot key, saving the announcements for the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show.

However, the new key is expected to be included in new Windows 11 PCs, starting later this month, including on upcoming Surface devices.

"We see this as another transformative moment in our journey with Windows where Copilot will be the entry point into the world of AI on the PC," Mehdi added.

Microsoft has been increasingly focusing on integrating AI in its products and services across the spectrum – this includes Windows, Office, the Edge browser, Bing, and even GitHub.

Now, the Copilot key will replace the menu/options key that has lived alongside the Windows key for a long time now. This key is placed next to the alt key on the right-hand side. Some laptops and keyboards just had a second Windows key in its place, though.

The left-hand side Windows key will continue to exist.

Why It Matters: This announcement comes in the wake of Microsoft’s advancements in AI integration into its Windows operating system. In October 2023, Microsoft started rolling out an update for Windows 11 that positioned the Copilot AI on the taskbar. This gave users instant access to the ChatGPT-powered Bing Chat AI.

In December 2023, Microsoft extended the availability of Copilot to all users, bringing the power of AI to Windows 11 and Windows 10 users. Copilot, an AI-powered assistant, replaced Cortana on the Windows desktop.

