'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Robert Kiyosaki Wants You To 'Pay Attention To Bitcoin Halving' As King Crypto Flirts With $43K

‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad' author, Robert Kiyosaki, has directed his followers to closely monitor the forthcoming Bitcoin BTC/USD halving.

What Happened: “A Bitcoin halving is fast approaching. Please pay attention to Bitcoin halving,” Kiyosaki posted on X.

The Bitcoin halving 2024 is an event where the reward for mining Bitcoin transactions is cut in half. This halving reduces the rate at which new bitcoins are created and is scheduled to occur once every 210,000 blocks, approximately every four years.

Kiyosaki, a vocal advocate for Bitcoin, in an X post last month, suggested that Bitcoin owners might find themselves in a more affluent position than those he labels as “fake money savers."

In October, Kiyosaki hinted at a potential increase in the wealth of Bitcoin holders, tying it to the Federal Reserve’s anticipated shift in monetary policy, which includes an increase in money supply. “Bitcoin holders would likely get richer when the Fed changes its monetary policy and begins to print more money,” he said.

Why It Matters: His investment approach toward Bitcoin is one of long-term commitment rather than short-term trading. He said, “If the price of Bitcoin drops further, I will be excited rather than nervous."

Amid recurring warnings of an impending economic downturn in the U.S., Kiyosaki has consistently advised on the safety net of diversifying investments. According to an October tweet, in the event of a financial crisis, the preservation of capital could be achieved through the acquisition of assets like gold, silver, and Bitcoin.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $43,161, down 4.61% on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo by Gage Skidmore on Wikimedia Commons

